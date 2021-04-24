Unilever, LanzaTech, and India Glycols target low-carbon surfactant

Unilever is working with LanzaTech and India Glycols to produce a surfactant from industrial emissions instead of fossil fuels. Under the pact, LanzaTech will make ethanol at its facility in China from waste carbon monoxide. India Glycols will convert the ethanol to the surfactant raw material ethylene oxide at its site in India, and Unilever will use the resulting surfactants to make its Omo laundry capsules in China. Unilever wants to eliminate fossil fuel–based chemicals from its cleaning products by 2030.
