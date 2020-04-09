Virus weakens markets for renewable energy

Credit: Solvay

The global drop in demand for energy and fuels caused by the novel coronavirus will put a damper on the renewables sector in 2020. Output as well as capacity expansions in biofuels, solar, and energy storage are expected to take a 20% hit from economic and supply chain disruptions.

Changes in 2020 growth estimates ⇩ 20%: US ethanol production ⇩ 18%: Global solar installation ⇩ 20%: Global energy storage installations ⇩ 43%: Global sales for electric vehicles Sources: US Energy Information Administration, Wood Mackenzie.

But experts see strong demand for renewables in the long term. Unlike ­fossil energy sources like US shale oil, where many operators may go bankrupt, renewables are poised to rebound as soon as demand ­returns—likely next year.

The cratering price of oil has taken a big bite out of ethanol production in the US, according to the Renewable Fuels Association, a trade group. “We estimate that more than 40 facilities have been idled and approximately another 60 have reduced their output,” says spokesperson Ken Colombini. About one-third of US capacity, or nearly 19 billion L, has been taken off-line since March 1.

On March 31, Gevo, a producer of the biobased fuel isobutyl alcohol, said it had suspended production at its facility in Luverne, Minnesota, and laid off 30 workers.

Support nonprofit science journalism

C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:

Donate Join Subscribe

Meanwhile, global solar installations were on track to reach nearly 130 GW in 2020 but are now expected to total 106 GW, according to the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. While utility-scale projects will merely be delayed, residential installations may see an extended slowdown due to economic pressure.

Demand for energy storage, particularly batteries, will also decline 20% from earlier projections. As is the case for solar, large-scale projects will resume after a pause, but consumer purchases of residential battery systems and electric vehicles may be slow to rebound.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Even a worldwide pandemic cannot restrain growing demand for climate-friendly sources of energy, however. The US Energy Information Administration says US renewable energy output will still grow 11% in 2020 and account for most new generating capacity this year.