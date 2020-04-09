Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Sustainability

Covid-19

Virus weakens markets for renewable energy

Industries press pause on steep growth trajectory

by Melody M. Bomgardner
April 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Credit: Solvay
The chemical maker Solvay buys energy from this solar farm in South Carolina, the largest in the state.

The global drop in demand for energy and fuels caused by the novel coronavirus will put a damper on the renewables sector in 2020. Output as well as capacity expansions in biofuels, solar, and energy storage are expected to take a 20% hit from economic and supply chain disruptions.

Changes in 2020 growth estimates

20%: US ethanol production

18%: Global solar installation

20%: Global energy storage installations

43%: Global sales for electric vehicles

Sources: US Energy Information Administration, Wood Mackenzie.

But experts see strong demand for renewables in the long term. Unlike ­fossil energy sources like US shale oil, where many operators may go bankrupt, renewables are poised to rebound as soon as demand ­returns—likely next year.

The cratering price of oil has taken a big bite out of ethanol production in the US, according to the Renewable Fuels Association, a trade group. “We estimate that more than 40 facilities have been idled and approximately another 60 have reduced their output,” says spokesperson Ken Colombini. About one-third of US capacity, or nearly 19 billion L, has been taken off-line since March 1.

On March 31, Gevo, a producer of the biobased fuel isobutyl alcohol, said it had suspended production at its facility in Luverne, Minnesota, and laid off 30 workers.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Meanwhile, global solar installations were on track to reach nearly 130 GW in 2020 but are now expected to total 106 GW, according to the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. While utility-scale projects will merely be delayed, residential installations may see an extended slowdown due to economic pressure.

Demand for energy storage, particularly batteries, will also decline 20% from earlier projections. As is the case for solar, large-scale projects will resume after a pause, but consumer purchases of residential battery systems and electric vehicles may be slow to rebound.

Even a worldwide pandemic cannot restrain growing demand for climate-friendly sources of energy, however. The US Energy Information Administration says US renewable energy output will still grow 11% in 2020 and account for most new generating capacity this year.

In Minnesota, Gevo is seeking financing to expand capacity. Customer contracts for large amounts of isobutyl alcohol are moving forward, CEO Patrick Gruber says. “This tells us that customers are looking past the current market disruption to the future.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook dims for US chemical industry
Moody’s sours on chemical outlook
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trade group expects US chemical rebound in 2022
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE