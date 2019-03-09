The roads in Freeport are paved with plastic

Dow Chemical has laid down polymer-modified asphalt on two roads—Plastics Road and Gulfstream Road—at its Freeport, Texas, manufacturing site. The roads, about 900 m in length combined, incorporate about 800 kg of recycled plastic. Dow was earlier involved with putting recycled plastic in roads in Indonesia and India. The company next plans to roll out the technology in parking lots at its Midland, Michigan, headquarters.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter