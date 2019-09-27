BASF’s ultrafiltration business flows to DuPont

DuPont has agreed to acquire BASF’s ultrafiltration membrane business for an undisclosed sum. Ultrafiltration membranes are made of very small, tough, hollow fibers that, in water treatment systems, trap harmful bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants but permit dissolved minerals to pass through. The purchase includes an international workforce, intellectual property, and a headquarters and production site in Greifenberg, Germany.
