Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Water

Chemical clues found for methane leaks caused by fracking﻿

Forensic environmental analysis reveals chemical signatures of methane leaks into well water﻿

by Katherine Bourzac﻿
November 21, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of a natural gas rig in Pennsylvania.
Credit: Brett Carlsen/Reuters/Newscom
Fracking operations like this one in Pennsylvania can cause methane leaks into nearby water wells.

Methane can seep from underground deposits into people’s well water through leaks occurring naturally or those caused by nearby hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations. Such leaks are a concern because methane is a greenhouse gas and because it can build up and cause explosions. Now researchers report chemical signatures indicative of methane leaks tied to fracking in the Marcellus Shale, a rich gas deposit in the Appalachian Basin (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2018, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1809013115).

For six years, Pennsylvania State University geochemist Susan Brantley has been studying the water chemistry and geology at Sugar Run, outside Hughesville, Pa. The area has a high density of shale gas wells that were drilled between 2008 and 2012, and researchers including Brantley have reported methane leaking into the region’s potable water supply. But there is natural background leakage in the area, so it has been difficult to connect the presence of methane in the water with hydraulic fracturing.

By sampling ground and surface water, the Penn State researchers found a chemical signature to make the connection. They observed that levels of dissolved iron and sulfate were elevated in water samples containing high levels of methane from areas with fracking operations. But samples with methane present from nonfracking areas had normal iron and sulfate levels.

Methane does not have any direct health effects, but downstream chemical changes might, Brantley says. Microbes feed on the hydrocarbon, creating a reducing water chemistry that can dissolve metals and release sulfates. Brantley says homeowners concerned about fracking’s effects on their water quality could look for these chemical signatures in a typical analysis of their well water.

David Dzombak, who studies water quality at Carnegie Mellon University, is impressed by the environmental forensic analysis. But he says to truly understand the impact of fracking on ground and surface water, government, industry, and scientists need to work together on prospective studies throughout the life cycle of a well.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbial communities thrive in fracking wells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toxic chemicals from fracking wastewater spills can persist for years
Oil Spills Boost Arsenic In Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE