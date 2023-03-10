Chemistry in Pictures: George Washington’s bathtub

In many parts of the world, people take safe drinking water for granted. But that’s a relatively recent development. In the mid 1770’s, English colonists built a whole town around a prolific set of springs in what is now West Virginia, and the Berkeley Springs still crank out an impressive volume of clean water rich in safe minerals. George Washington helped survey the area for English colonists, and his family vacationed there to enjoy the clean water and warm pools that Native American groups had enjoyed for centuries. The spot was so popular that the Virginia legislature took time in the early days of the American Revolution to officially incorporate it, naming it “Bath.”
