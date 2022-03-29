Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Water

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Spotting high fluoride

by Manny I. Fox Morone
March 29, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A series of six beakers containing liquids with colors ranging from yellow to pink. Each beaker has a label on it showing the decreasing concentration of fluoride in each.
Credit: Kaleigh Beale

Kaleigh Beale remembers when she was in elementary school in Virginia near the Chesapeake Bay some of her classmates had brown stains on their teeth. She was told the stains were a result of too much fluoride in the water. Fluoride is added to most people’s water in the US to prevent tooth decay, but excess fluoride can cause those brown spots or even brittle, crackable teeth. At higher levels, a person’s bones can become dangerously brittle, too. Luckily, there are ways to test for unsafe fluoride levels in water, like this method that Beale, a senior at Longwood University, is researching under the guidance of Sarah Porter. Beale came across the idea for this method in a paper from 1958 (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac60144a050), which describes a way to use a zirconium salt and a dye to sense fluoride in solution. Changes in the color of the zirconium-dye complex can detect variations in fluoride concentration in the parts-per-million (ppm) range, which is necessary to make sure the fluoride levels are under the World Health Organization’s safety standard of 1.5 ppm. What’s more, the approach could be a boon because it’s much cheaper than the usual method of fluoride sensing.

Submitted by Kaleigh Beale

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Worthless chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Sunflower

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE