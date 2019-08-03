Chemistry in Pictures Water Photo Contest winners

Do science, take pictures, win money. Enter our photo contest at cen.chempics.org or email cenchempics@acs.org.

The ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition in San Diego will explore all things water. To celebrate, Chemistry in Pictures held a water-themed contest in partnership with the ACS Committee on Environmental Improvement throughout the month of June. We looked for high-quality entries with a splash of creativity that help demonstrate scientific concepts. The winners featured here will receive a reusable water bottle and a cash prize. Look for these photos on display at ACS San Diego.

Grand-prize winner

Prize: $100 and a reusable water bottle

Credit: Rukmava Chatterjee

Water from thin air

Submitted by Rukmava Chatterjee

Hundreds of millions of people in the world lack access to safe water. Researchers like Rukmava Chatterjee, a PhD student in Sushant Anand’s lab at the University of Illinois at Chicago, want to fix this problem by developing devices like this one, which can harvest water from the air. This device consists of a cooled silicon surface impregnated with a wax layer that freezes a few degrees above 0 °C. When the surface comes in contact with humid air, the water in the air condenses and transfers heat to the wax layer. That small amount of heat melts the top of the wax layer, producing a hydrophobic liquid that lubricates the surface. The water droplets can then drip down the device and get collected.—MANNY MORONE

Runners up

Prize: $50 and a reusable water bottle

Credit: Evgenii Modin

Embedded ice

Submitted by Evgenii Modin

If you’ve ever had to sit on a plane while it was delayed on the tarmac in the winter, you can appreciate the need for materials that prevent aluminum from icing over. Evgenii Modin studies such “icephobic” surfaces at CIC nanoGUNE, a Basque research institute. For example, Modin and colleagues took structural-grade aluminum, blasted it with an infrared laser to create microscopic roughness of multiple length scales on the material’s surface, and then coated that surface with a hydrophobic fluorinated silane. This scanning electron microscope image shows an ice crystal (blue) embedded in the aluminum surface. To read more about this work, check out the paper in ACS Nano (2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b04634).—CRAIG BETTENHAUSEN

Credit: Jesús Sanjosé-Orduna

Blue death

Submitted by Jesús Sanjosé-Orduna