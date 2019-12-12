DuPont buys another water treatment firm

DuPont has signed an agreement to acquire Desalitech, a Massachusetts-based company that sells closed-circuit reverse osmosis water treatment systems. Desalitech says its approach allows 90–98% water recovery, versus the 75% typical with conventional reverse osmosis systems. DuPont is a major producer of reverse osmosis membranes and ion exchange resins. It struck deals earlier this year to acquire water filtration–membrane businesses from BASF and Evoqua Water Technologies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter