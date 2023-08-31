LG Chem to expand reverse osmosis water membranes

LG Chem plans to spend $76 million by 2025 on expanding its capacity to make reverse osmosis membranes for water purification and seawater desalination. The firm says a new facility at its site in Cheongju, South Korea, will make enough membrane material each year to purify 4.3 million metric tons of water per day. LG Chem already makes reverse osmosis membranes in Cheongju and says it hopes to double the size of the business, which currently posts $150 million in annual revenue.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter