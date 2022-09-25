ZwitterCo raises $33 million for zwitterionic wastewater membranes

ZwitterCo has raised $33 million to continue development and production of membranes that clean wastewater. The company says its membranes are built with zwitterionic copolymers—molecules that have both negatively and positively charged groups—and that they maintain their performance even after repeated cleanings. The copolymers form channels that let water pass through but that repel oils, greases, and proteins. ZwitterCo has pilot projects treating wastewater from farms and food makers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter