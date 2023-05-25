ADM collaborating with Air Protein

The food giant ADM is collaborating with Air Protein to identify ways to commercialize the start-up’s technology, which uses microbes to convert air into protein-rich food ingredients. The companies hope to combine ADM’s formulation and research expertise with Air Protein’s system to create cost-effective ingredients for meat substitutes, and they may work together to build and operate Air Protein’s first commercial-scale plant. ADM’s venture arm invested in Air Protein’s series A funding round in 2021.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter