Cargill to use Enough’s fungal protein for meat alternatives

Cargill plans to use protein made by the food technology start-up Enough to develop meat alternatives. Enough grows fungi to produce protein. Its 10,000-metric-ton-per-year fermentation plant is next to a Cargill facility in the Netherlands that supplies sugar. Cargill is also investing an undisclosed sum in Enough, which raised $44 million in August. Unilever’s meat alternative subsidiary also uses Enough’s protein.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter