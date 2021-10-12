Chemistry in Pictures: Blacklight Life Savers

This Halloween, you might have some fluorescent foodstuff hiding in your haul of candy. Often, the dyes used in food products, like these Life Savers, are highly colorful under ultraviolet light (left) thanks to the dyes’ fluorescence—their ability to convert UV light to visible colors. Seeing their strong colors under visible light (right), Brian Wagner had a feeling Life Savers would look especially interesting under UV. So Wagner, a chemist who studies fluorescent supramolecular systems at the University of Prince Edward Island, put the candies in a dark place and turned on his portable UV flashlight, revealing this eerie glow.
Credit: Brian Wagner. Follow him @DrummerBoy2112 on Twitter and @fluorescent_chemist on Instagram.
