Food

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Really, really red lentils

by Manny I. Fox Morone
June 16, 2020
Most Popular in Food

A glass goblet filled with glowing orange lentils illuminated by blue-purple light.
Credit: Andres Tretiakov
A glass goblet filled with dull orange lentils sitting on a table.
Credit: Andres Tretiakov

Andres Tretiakov spotted these fluorescent red lentils after a string of what he calls “fluorescence scavenger hunts” in his kitchen while his lab is closed during the pandemic. Under ambient light (below), red lentils are a moderate-to-dull orange, but they really pop under an ultraviolet flashlight that creates 365 nm wavelength light (above). Tretiakov, who’s a lab technician at St. Paul’s School in London, isn’t exactly sure what chemicals in the lentils produce this color. Chlorophyll and protochlorophyllide both glow orange-red, but lentils can contain a bunch of other colorful (and nutritious) plant chemicals, like carotenoids and anthocyanins.

Submitted by Andres Tretiakov via Twitter using the hashtag #CENChemPics. You can follow @andrestrujado on Twitter and on Instagram.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

