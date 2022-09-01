A large bottler of Coca-Cola products is funding work at the University of California, Berkeley, lab of chemist Peidong Yang that is aimed at converting carbon dioxide into sugar via artificial photosynthesis. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners says the technology would use less land and energy than growing crops to produce sugar. The company hopes the approach, also used in a NASA project to make sugar in space, could be used to create biobased plastic packaging.
