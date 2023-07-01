DSM-Firmenich slows down vitamin production

Responding to high input costs and low selling prices for vitamins, DSM-Firmenich, formed when DSM and Firmenich completed a merger in May, is reducing production of some vitamins for livestock. The company’s animal health business will put more focus on data analytics to improve sustainability and animal health, as well as on products such as probiotics, enzymes, and mycotoxin deactivators. DSM-Firmenich has already shut down a vitamin C plant in China and plans to close a vitamin B6 plant there as well. Production of vitamins A and E will be paused at Swiss plants later this year. The firm hopes the changes will save $218 million annually by 2024. Separately, DSM says it won’t reopen a perfume and beauty ingredient plant in Brunswick, Georgia, that was damaged by a fire in April.
