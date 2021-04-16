Hazel raises funds to take produce protection global

Hazel Technologies has raised $70 million in a third round of venture capital funding to expand sales of its shelf life–enhancing products for produce. The company’s sachets slowly release a vapor of 1-methylcyclopropene, which retards ripening by blocking the action of ethylene. Hazel already operates in 12 countries with customers that include distributors of avocados and kiwifruit. The company says it expects its products to be used this year on over 2.8 billion kg of produce to prevent 227 million kg of waste.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter