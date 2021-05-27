Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food

Limit PFAS in bottled water, US senators tell the FDA

by Cheryl Hogue
May 27, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Photo shows a man crouched down next to a cluster of large bottles filled with water, about to pick one up.
Credit: Vic Hinterlang/Shutterstock
Noting that people with tainted water supplies often turn to bottled water, a group of US senators is asking the US Food and Drug Administration to set a limit on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in this product.

Eleven US Senators are asking the US Food and Drug Administration to set a federal limit on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) allowable in bottled water. The agency currently has no limits for these persistent industrial chemicals, which are linked to a number of adverse health effects, in bottled water. Yet companies that belong to the International Bottled Water Association test their products for PFAS. The association has a limit of 5 parts per trillion for any one of these chemicals and a combined total of 10 parts per trillion for two or more PFAS in bottled water. But not all US bottled-water suppliers are members of the group, the senators say in a May 19 letter to the FDA. The FDA historically has waited for the Environmental Protection Agency to set limits on contaminants in public tap water before establishing similar ones for bottled water, the lawmakers say. But it will take years for the EPA to regulate PFAS in drinking water, and the senators would like the FDA to act sooner.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE