Mosa, Shiok raise funds for cultured meat

Two companies working to commercialize cultured meat have raised venture backing. Mosa Meat, a Dutch firm founded by industry pioneers Mark Post and Peter Verstrate, has received $55 million in a second round of funding led by Blue Horizon Ventures. Mosa says it will use the money to extend its cultured-beef-cell pilot facility and develop an industrial-sized one. Separately, Singapore-based Shiok Meat has raised $12.6 million in a first round of funding led by Aqua-Spark. Shiok is developing a product made from cell-based minced shrimp. It plans to build a pilot plant in 2022.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter