Novozymes, AgroFresh are developing antifungals to fight food waste

AgroFresh is working with Novozymes to develop biological products to prevent food spoilage caused by fungal pathogens. About a third of harvested food spoils before it reaches the consumer, the firms say, and the problem is especially bad with fruits and vegetables. Novozymes makes products to improve crop productivity and fight pests on farms, but this is its first venture in products for harvested food. AgroFresh already sells products for preserving fruits and vegetables.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter