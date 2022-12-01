Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Food

Private equity firm to buy AgroFresh

by Matt Blois
December 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm focused on food, has agreed to pay about $160 million to buy AgroFresh. AgroFresh shareholders must still approve the deal. Paine Schwartz says it will be easier for AgroFresh to expand and invest in R&D as a private company. AgroFresh was founded in 1996 to commercialize 1-methylcyclopropene, a chemical that slows the fruit-ripening process. In 2009, Dow acquired AgroFresh’s parent company, Rohm and Haas. In 2015, Dow sold most of the business for $810 million to a firm that turned it into a separate public company.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pigment maker Heubach in financial crisis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nouryon to spin off base-chemical unit
GCP Applied Technologies defends against would-be acquirer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE