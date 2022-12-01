Private equity firm to buy AgroFresh

Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm focused on food, has agreed to pay about $160 million to buy AgroFresh. AgroFresh shareholders must still approve the deal. Paine Schwartz says it will be easier for AgroFresh to expand and invest in R&D as a private company. AgroFresh was founded in 1996 to commercialize 1-methylcyclopropene, a chemical that slows the fruit-ripening process. In 2009, Dow acquired AgroFresh’s parent company, Rohm and Haas. In 2015, Dow sold most of the business for $810 million to a firm that turned it into a separate public company.
