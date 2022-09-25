Start-up raises funds for cell-based meat assembly line

The start-up Prolific Machines has raised $42 million to develop a cell-based meat manufacturing platform that it describes as an assembly line for biology. The company hopes to bring down the cost of cell-based meat by avoidingrecombinant growth factor proteins, an expensive ingredient. Breakthrough Energy Ventures led the series A financing round, which included basketball stars, an NFL quarterback, and a celebrity chef. Prolific Machines is building a 2,300 m2 headquarters in California.
