Upside Foods raises $400 million to move towards commercialization

The cultivated-meat company Upside Foods has raised $400 million to move from R&D to commercialization. The firm expects chicken grown from animal cells to be its first product. Upside plans to build a production facility capable of making tens of millions of kilograms of cell-grown meat. It will also invest in making its supply chain for amino acids, sugars, and vitamins more robust. Investors include the food and ingredient companies Cargill, Givaudan, and Tyson Foods.
