Andes raises funds for fertilizer-reducing seed coating

California-based Andes has raised $15 million in series A funding to develop a microbe-containing seed coating intended to kick-start nitrogen fixation in the root structure of seeds, reducing the need for fertilizers. The funding was led by Leaps by Bayer, an investment arm of the crop protection company Bayer. Andes is also developing microbes that improve the carbon dioxide–sequestering ability of corn.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter