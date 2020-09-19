BASF acquires AgriMetis glufosinate herbicide technology

BASF has acquired technology for making the herbicide l-glufosinate from AgriMetis, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2016. l-Glufosinate is a single-enantiomer version of BASF’s glufosinate herbicide, sold as Liberty. Liberty is a 50:50 racemic mixture of glufosinate; only the l enantiomer kills weeds. AgriMetis develops crop protection molecules by pairing biological tools, such as directed evolution and enzymatic catalysis, with synthetic chemistry.
