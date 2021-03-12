BioPhero gets $17 million for pest control pheromones

The Danish start-up BioPhero has raised $17 million in a first round of funding from DCVC Bio, FMC Ventures, Syngenta Group Ventures, and Nova Holdings. The company produces insect pheromones using microbial fermentation. Pheromones, which are nontoxic, draw insects away from crops and prevent them from finding one another to mate. BioPhero says its low-cost process will enable farmers to use the products on row crops such as corn, rice, and soybeans.
