Boragen, Dole seek banana fungicide

The boron chemical discovery firm Boragen will collaborate with Dole Food Co. to find fungicides to combat the banana fungal disease Black Sigatoka. The prevalent and damaging disease is caused by the organism Mycosphaerella fijiensis, which has evolved resistance to several fungicides. Boron-based chemistry could provide broad-spectrum disease control with new modes of action, Boragen says.
