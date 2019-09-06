Cargill links with White Dog for fish feed protein

Agriculture giant Cargill says it has an agreement with White Dog Labs that gives it access to the start-up’s single-cell protein, an alternative to fish meal in diets for farmed fish and shrimp. White Dog manufactures the protein via fermentation from corn. Of the protein’s amino acids, 40% are essential to a fish’s diet. The company will supply Cargill from its demonstration-scale facility in Sutherland, Nebraska, starting in 2020. In June, Cargill announced a partnership with InnovaFeed to jointly market feed for fish made with insect protein.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter