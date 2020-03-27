Corteva and AgPlenus look for new herbicides

Corteva Agriscience and AgPlenus, part of the computational biology firm Evogene, will collaborate to develop herbicides based on new modes of action. Farmers have not had access to a new mode of action for weed control for 30 years, and many weeds are now resistant to common herbicides. Corteva will contribute its expertise in crop protection R&D, while AgPlenus will bring its computational platform and its assessment of several families of chemicals shown to have herbicidal activity connected to new modes of action.
