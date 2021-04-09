Corteva, Ginkgo join for crop protection

Corteva Agriscience and Ginkgo Bioworks have signed a 2-year agreement to use synthetic biology to design sustainable crop protection technologies. Corteva will bring its expertise in natural product discovery to the partnership, while Ginkgo will contribute its cell-engineering skills and DNA code base. The companies say the tools will help them develop sustainable options for controlling plant diseases, insects, and weeds.
