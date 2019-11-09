Corteva to invest $145 million in spinosyns insecticides

Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture firm spun off from DowDuPont, says it will invest $145 million to expand output of the biological insecticides spinetoram and spinosad by 30% over the next few years. The company says the spinosyns are sold in more than 100 countries for more than 100 crops. Corteva makes the pesticides in Midland, Michigan, via fermentation using a bacteria discovered in soil from a rum still in the Virgin Islands. Being naturally derived, the products are in high demand, Corteva says.
