Elicit raises funds for plant biostimulant

Elicit Plant has raised $18.3 million in series A funding to research and commercialize its phytosterol-based biostimulant, which make plants more resistant to drought. Phytosterol is a molecule found naturally in plants that reduces water consumption. The product, which the company says can substantially increase yields, is applied to corn and soybean leaves. The French company will use the funding to develop products for new crops and to expand in Europe, North America, and South America.
