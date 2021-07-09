Embattled Corteva CEO Collins will retire

The CEO of Corteva, James C. Collins Jr., will retire at the end of the year. The company, formed in 2019 through the merger of Dow and DuPont agrochemical businesses, is conducting an external search for a successor. Earlier this year, Corteva faced a challenge from investor Starboard Value, which claimed the firm was underperforming. Starboard sought to oust Collins and install eight new directors on Corteva’s board. The company agreed to three new directors. Collins has pledged to stay with Corteva until his replacement is found.
