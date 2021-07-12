Advertisement

July 12, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 25

A lack of signs for many scientific terms impedes deaf people’s entry into the sciences. Deaf scientists want to chip away at the barriers by developing more ASL signs for scientific terms.

Cover image:Deaf scientists are creating more signs for scientific terms to break down communication barriers for deaf people

Credit: Glenn Harvey

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 25
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We are using [ASL] every day, in every aspect of our lives. It makes sense that any change would come from us.”

Mandy Houghton, Deaf Principal Investigator, Quantum Science in ASL Project at The Learning Center for the Deaf and Harvard’s Center for Integrated Quantum Materials

Science Communication

Growing sign language’s scientific vocabulary

A lack of signs for many scientific terms impedes deaf people’s entry into the sciences. Deaf scientists want to chip away at the barriers by developing more ASL signs for scientific terms.

The microprocessor turns 50

Intel sold the first microprocessor in 1971. Here’s a look at the materials science advances that made possible that chip and those that followed

Nitrous oxide packs a dangerous climate punch, but much goes unabated

Although some progress has been made, many chemical plants continue to emit the potent global warming gas

  • Employment

    How to cope with burnout

    Recognizing contributing factors is the first step

  • Drug Discovery

    The antivirals that weren’t: Drug repurposing for COVID-19 produced misleading results

    A common class of compounds disrupts the cell rather than stopping the virus

  • Chemical Regulation

    Big changes afoot for US chemical risk evaluations

    EPA seeks to restore trust and protect vulnerable populations from chemical exposures

Science Concentrates

Chemical Regulation

Big changes afoot for US chemical risk evaluations

EPA seeks to restore trust and protect vulnerable populations from chemical exposures

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

BSology and science NFTs

 

Job listings

