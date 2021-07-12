Quote of the Week

July 12, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 25
A lack of signs for many scientific terms impedes deaf people’s entry into the sciences. Deaf scientists want to chip away at the barriers by developing more ASL signs for scientific terms.
Cover image:Deaf scientists are creating more signs for scientific terms to break down communication barriers for deaf people
Credit: Glenn Harvey
Intel sold the first microprocessor in 1971. Here’s a look at the materials science advances that made possible that chip and those that followed
Although some progress has been made, many chemical plants continue to emit the potent global warming gas
Recognizing contributing factors is the first step
A common class of compounds disrupts the cell rather than stopping the virus
EPA seeks to restore trust and protect vulnerable populations from chemical exposures
