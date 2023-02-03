Enko raises $70 million for new pesticides

The crop health company Enko has raised $80 million in series C financing to advance its pipeline of pesticides. The company searches for new pesticides using machine learning and DNA-encoded libraries, a technique that simultaneously tests millions of potential pesticide candidates. Enko aims to create herbicides effective against weeds that evolved to tolerate existing herbicides. The company raised $70 million in July 2022 and inked partnerships with Bayer, Nufarm, and Syngenta in 2021.
