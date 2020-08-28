FMC and Zymergen form crop protection pact

FMC will collaborate with the biotech firm Zymergen on discovery of natural products for crop protection. Zymergen will bring expertise in synthetic biology as well as its molecular library, which is based on what it calls the world’s largest metagenomics database. FMC will provide its chemistry-based molecular selection process. The two firms say they will target pest-specific biochemical processes and scale up production of sustainable natural products.
