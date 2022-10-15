India’s Safex buys UK agchem firm Briar

Safex Chemicals India has acquired Briar Chemicals, an agrochemical contract development and manufacturing firm, for about $80 million. Safex is an agrochemical company backed by ChrysCapital, one of India’s largest private equity firms. Briar was spun off from Bayer in 2012 and now employs 250 people in Norwich, England. Safex says the purchase, its first overseas, is in keeping with its goal of global expansion.
