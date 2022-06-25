Kemira, Veolia hope to recover phosphorus from sewage

The French water management company Veolia and the Finnish chemical maker Kemira are working together to deploy a technology that recovers phosphorus from sewage sludge. The companies plan to conduct a pilot-scale trial at a wastewater treatment plant in Germany later this year. The technology uses magnets to separate the iron phosphate mineral vivianite from sludge that has gone through anaerobic digestion. The companies hope that the recovered phosphorus can be used to make fertilizers, which Europe usually has to import.
