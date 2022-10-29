Nitricity raises $20 million for green fertilizer

Nitricity has raised $20 million to help commercialize a fertilizer production system powered by renewable energy. Most nitrogen fertilizers are made via the Haber-Bosch process, an energy-intensive technique that uses natural gas. Nitricity makes nitrogen fertilizer using only water, air, and electricity. The company says its technology could help move fertilizer production closer to farmers, reducing the risk of supply chain disruptions. Nitricity hopes to make its system commercially available within 2 years.
