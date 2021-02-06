Novozymes to develop enzymes for crop protection, strikes deal with FMC

Novozymes, a veteran developer of plant health–enhancing microbes, says it will begin developing enzymes for crop pest control. The Danish company expects demand for biocontrol products to grow at double-digit rates as farmers work to reduce their reliance on traditional pesticides, many of which are being banned by regulators. As part of the initiative, Novozymes will work with FMC on a combination product with FMC’s diamide insecticides and on enzyme-only products to control Asian soybean rust, a fungal disease.
