Pesticide makers buy biologicals firms

The crop protection firms Syngenta and American Vanguard have snapped up companies that produce biological crop inputs. Syngenta has purchased Valagro, a 40-year-old Italian firm with sales of $175 million in 2019. Valagro specializes in biostimulants and specialty nutrients that Syngenta says complement its own offerings. Syngenta says demand for biological inputs will nearly double in the next 5 years. Separately, American Vanguard has acquired the Agrinos group of companies, which produce biostimulants to enhance crop yields.
