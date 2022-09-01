Pesticide start-ups Vive and Vestaron raise funds

Vive Crop Protection and Vestaron have secured funding for pesticide technologies. Vive raised $26 million to speed deployment of polymers that shuttle active ingredients into targeted pests. The company says its system improves sustainability by reducing water and fuel use. Vestaron, which makes peptide-based insecticides, added $10 million to the $82 million it secured in May. The company will use the money to develop biopesticides with new modes of action and expand from fruit, vegetable, and nut markets into row crops.
