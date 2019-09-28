Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Agriculture

Plant biologists uncover genetic controls of birds’ feeding behavior

By analyzing various strains of sorghum, researchers discover a low-cost solution to bird predation

by Giuliana Viglione
September 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Food

 

Two sorghum plants side by side; one is intact, while the other has been significantly eaten.
Credit: Qi Xie
Two sorghum lines: one that birds avoid (left) and one that birds prefer (right)

Sorghum is a globally important crop grown on every inhabited continent. Although it is resistant to many abiotic stressors, like drought, it is extremely vulnerable to predation by birds. Now, scientists have uncovered the segment of the plant’s genome that makes some strains of sorghum resistant to bird predation (Mol. Plant 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.molp.2019.08.004). The study encompassed 571 lines of sorghum, explains plant molecular biologist Qi Xie of the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Xie noticed that there were certain lines of sorghum that birds seemed to hardly touch, even though they grew next to crops that the birds devoured. By examining the genomes of the various lines, the researchers identified the Tannin1 gene as the locus connected with birds’ feeding behavior. The researchers then analyzed the seed coatings and the volatile organics emitted by the plants and revealed the key difference between the sorghum strains: those that the birds preferred emitted more fatty acid–derived volatiles, while those that birds avoided had high levels of condensed tannins, such as tannic acid. Xie hopes that the study will lead to the use of tannic acid as a low-cost, low-toxicity bird repellent. The team is also working on a breeding program to create more lines of bird-resistant sorghum.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE