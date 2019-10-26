Provivi gets $85 million for insect pheromones

Provivi, a California-based start-up developing pheromones to control insect pests, has raised $85 million in its third round of funding from investors including BASF Venture Capital. The company, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2015, uses enzymes to make the chemicals that insects emit to attract mates. When the man-made pheromones are released in or near a crop, they disrupt pests’ ability to reproduce. Provivi’s first target is the fall armyworm.
