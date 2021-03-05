Stony Creek raises $9 million for indigo from plants

Agricultural technology investors are backing the original source of blue dye for denim: the indigo plant. Tennessee-based Stony Creek Colors has raised $9 million from Lewis and Clark AgriFood, Innova Ag Innovation Fund, and other investors to scale up plantings of its proprietary indigo crop and grow its capability to supply dye to denim mills. Founder and CEO Sarah Bellos says plant-based indigo is free of the hazardous chemicals in synthetic dyes that leading denim brands would like to eliminate.
