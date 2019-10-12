Sumitomo to close a methionine plant

Sumitomo Chemical will close an older facility at its site in Ehime, Japan, that makes the amino acid methionine, used in pig and poultry feed. The closure comes a year after the firm opened a new, 100,000-metric-ton-per-year methionine facility at the site. Other firms, including Evonik Industries and Novus International, are also adding methionine capacity. Sumitomo says global methionine demand is growing by 6%, or about 80,000 t, annually.
