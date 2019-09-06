Syngenta acquires Cropio

Swiss agriculture firm Syngenta has purchased the assets of Cropio, a technology firm with a focus on Eastern Europe, for an undisclosed sum. Cropio’s farm management software provides imaging, record keeping, and equipment tracking to help farmers make critical decisions. Syngenta says the deal is a turning point for its digital strategy in Europe. The company has made deals to make similar tools available to its customers in the US, Brazil, and China.
