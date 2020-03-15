Syngenta backs sterile pollen start-up

The venture arm of the agricultural chemical firm Syngenta has invested an undisclosed sum in WeedOUT, a biological crop protection start-up based in Israel. WeedOUT harvests pollen from specific weed species and irradiates the pollen to make it sterile. When broadcast in a field, the sterile pollen pollinatesfemale weed plants, which then produce seeds that do not germinate. The company says it can curtail populations of herbicide-resistant weeds such as Palmer amaranth, water hemp, and rigid ryegrass.
