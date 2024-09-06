Syngenta partners with Provivi on insect control

Syngenta is partnering with Provivi to develop two pheromone-based products that control insects that damage rice and corn fields in Asia. One will control yellow stem borer—one of Asia’s biggest rice pests—in Indonesia, and the other will target fall armyworm in Thailand. The companies aim to start selling the products to farmers in 2026. Instead of killing pests, the pheromones disrupt insects’ mating behavior and stop them from reproducing. The companies previously collaborated to develop a pheromone-based product that controls rice stem borers in Indonesia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter